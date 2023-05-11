Red Cross share water safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States.

In fact, there are about 4,000 drownings each year.

Director of Aquatics and Public Safety at American Red Cross Nayeli Trejos joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why water safety is so critical, along with the benefits of teaching your child to swim.

She also shared three ways to reinforce water safety.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

