Police pursuit ends in Oakhaven crash
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pursuit by Memphis police ended in a crash in Oakhaven Wednesday afternoon.
Police say at 2:14 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a tan vehicle in the area of Chuck Avenue and Knight Road, but the driver took off.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle but later saw it and again attempted a traffic stop.
The driver struck a squad car and sped off.
Police gave chase and were able to detain the driver after he struck a pole at American Way and Lamar Avenue, police say.
A second squad car was struck by an uninvolved vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
