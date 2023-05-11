Police pursuit ends in Oakhaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pursuit by Memphis police ended in a crash in Oakhaven Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 2:14 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a tan vehicle in the area of Chuck Avenue and Knight Road, but the driver took off.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle but later saw it and again attempted a traffic stop.

The driver struck a squad car and sped off.

Police gave chase and were able to detain the driver after he struck a pole at American Way and Lamar Avenue, police say.

A second squad car was struck by an uninvolved vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The scene at American Way and Lamar Avenue (Action News 5)

