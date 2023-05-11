Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police pursuit ends in Oakhaven crash

The scene at American Way and Lamar Avenue
The scene at American Way and Lamar Avenue(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pursuit by Memphis police ended in a crash in Oakhaven Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at 2:14 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a tan vehicle in the area of Chuck Avenue and Knight Road, but the driver took off.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle but later saw it and again attempted a traffic stop.

The driver struck a squad car and sped off.

Police gave chase and were able to detain the driver after he struck a pole at American Way and Lamar Avenue, police say.

A second squad car was struck by an uninvolved vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The scene at American Way and Lamar Avenue
The scene at American Way and Lamar Avenue(Action News 5)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Germantown woman petitions to keep her two potbelly pigs
Germantown woman launches petition to keep her pet pigs
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman
A spokeswoman for the Jonesboro Police Department said the bear was seen near the store on...
Bear spotted near Jonesboro Home Depot
Shelby County Jail
SCSO provides update on crime, conditions at 201 Poplar