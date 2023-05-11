Advertise with Us
Person of interest sought after man robbed, shot fired in Gold Strike bathroom

The person of interest in the alleged Gold Strike robbery
The person of interest in the alleged Gold Strike robbery(Tunica County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery where a shot was fired inside the bathroom at Gold Strike Casino.

The robbery happened after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found the victim with a minor injury.

He told police that a man tried to rob him while inside the restroom. He said the man hit him in the head with a gun and the gun fired on contact.

The victim provided deputies with a description of a man who was seen on camera leaving the casino.

That man is wanted for questioning by deputies.

If you know anything about this incident, call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

Gold Strike issued the following statement on the robbery:

