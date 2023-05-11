Person of interest sought after man robbed, shot fired in Gold Strike bathroom

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery where a shot was fired inside the bathroom at Gold Strike Casino.

The robbery happened after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies found the victim with a minor injury.

He told police that a man tried to rob him while inside the restroom. He said the man hit him in the head with a gun and the gun fired on contact.

The victim provided deputies with a description of a man who was seen on camera leaving the casino.

That man is wanted for questioning by deputies.

If you know anything about this incident, call Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

Gold Strike issued the following statement on the robbery:

“We can confirm that an incident occurred inside a restroom early Sunday morning. Thanks to our property surveillance teams, security responded quickly in partnership with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. The safety of our guests and employees remains our top priority and we continue to cooperate with the Sheriff’s Office as they review this matter.”

