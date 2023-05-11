Advertise with Us
Pair files lawsuit alleging Houston’s Restaurant of racial discrimination

Houston's Restaurant on 5000 Poplar Ave
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis face a lawsuit claiming racial discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed against Hillstone Restaurant Group, which owns Houstons.

The suit claims two Black customers were kicked out of the restaurant for “smelling like weed.”

The customers claim they ignored the manager’s initial comment before he came back with a police officer and said, “I asked you to leave and come back tomorrow because you smell like weed.”

The customers say they were victims of racial profiling and at no point smelled like marijuana.

They are seeking $500,000 for “humiliation, embarrassment, emotional distress and mental anguish.”

