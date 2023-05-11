New report warns of worsening mental health for U.S. teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults, 10-to 34-year-old, in the United States.

Another national study found that over 40% of college students report feelings of depression, while 1 in 3 report feelings of anxiety.

Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, chief medical officer for The Jed Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the mental and emotional challenges young people face every day.

Dr. Erickson-Schroth also talked about what is contributing to the growing mental health challenges for this age group.

