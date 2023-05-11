Advertise with Us
New report warns of worsening mental health for U.S. teens

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens and young adults, 10-to 34-year-old, in the United States.

Another national study found that over 40% of college students report feelings of depression, while 1 in 3 report feelings of anxiety.

Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, chief medical officer for The Jed Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the mental and emotional challenges young people face every day.

Dr. Erickson-Schroth also talked about what is contributing to the growing mental health challenges for this age group.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

