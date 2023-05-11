Advertise with Us
Music showcase highlights Memphis young artists

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A musical showcase, designed to give young artists an opportunity to display their talent through musical expression, is set to take place at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Gardens on May 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Memphis Play Your Park Manager Corey Brown joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about Teen Fest 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

