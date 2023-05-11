Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old; announces citywide alert

MPD searches for missing 10-year-old, Deshaun Turner
MPD searches for missing 10-year-old, Deshaun Turner(Memphis Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing child following his disappearance on May 10.

The missing child, Deshawn Turner, was last seen roughly three hours before reported missing.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jacket, and black jeans before he left the house.

The parent of the child did disclose that he ran away from home without permission.

If you have any information about this child’s disappearance please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

