MPD searches for couple accused of stealing AR-style pistol from gun shop

The above couple is accused of stealing an AR-style pistol from Abe's Gun Store on Wednesday,...
The above couple is accused of stealing an AR-style pistol from Abe's Gun Store on Wednesday, May 10.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of stealing an AR-style pistol from a gun shop located near the Wolfchase area.

Police say at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a theft at Abe’s Gun Store located at 2564 Appling Road.

Officers were told that a man and woman entered the business and expressed interest in buying an AR-style pistol.

The man was handed the weapon, a 50-round unloaded drum, and a laser attachment to inspect.

The couple then ran from the store with the items without paying.

Police say they drove off in a gray Kia sedan.

  • Suspect No. 1 is described as a man wearing a hat, red long-sleeve shirt, and ripped blue jeans.
  • Suspect No. 2 is described as a woman wearing a black cap, black tank top, black leggings, and a yellow backpack.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

