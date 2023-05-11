Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD hosts memorial program for fallen officers

By Victoria Poirrier and Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sherriff’s Department gathered in downtown Memphis for a memorial program Wednesday afternoon.

Flags at half-staff blew in the wind all through the Mid-South, honoring the lives of fallen heroes who died in the line of duty.

Names of officers and deputies from several Mid-South agencies were read aloud, shedding light on the sacrifices they made to protect US.

”This time our entire nation takes a moment to remember and honor the selfless acts of law enforcement officers, who are killed in the line of duty serving the citizens of their respective cities,” MPD chief CJ Davis said.

Police Chief CJ Davis
Police Chief CJ Davis(Action News 5)

Families of the fallen say they felt the love and support while community leaders offered encouraging words.

Many called it an example of strength in the first responder community.

Dr. Keith Norman Pastor of First Baptist Church Broad says,

“A community reveals its greatness not by just by the men and women it produces and puts out,” Dr. Keith Norman Pastor of First Baptist Church Broad said. “It also reveals its greatness by the ones we chose to honor and to remember for their acts of love, service and kindness.”

But one familiar name was called as the only MPD line of duty death since last May, Officer Geoffrey Redd. His family sitting front row as they called out his name honoring the sacrifice that he made serving the City of Memphis.

”He was our superhero, and for that we love him we certainly cherish his legacy,” his cousin Katina Fletcher said. “We will continue to allow his memory to live on. We’re certainly passing all of the love around throughout our family.”

Officer deaths aren’t just decreasing in the Mid-South, but also nationwide.

“In 2022, there were 246 line of duty deaths, and so far in 2023 there have been 38.” Chief Davis says.

On Friday, members of the Memphis Police Department will travel to the nation’s capital for national police week to honor the memory of the fallen heroes.

