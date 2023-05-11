Mother and daughter make history co-piloting international flight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just before Mother’s Day and almost exactly 91 years after Amelia Earhart’s first transatlantic flight– FedEx pilots Teri Eidson & Nicole McCallister made history as the only mother-daughter team to ever co-pilot an international flight.

The mother daughter duo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share their story.

