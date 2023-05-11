Advertise with Us
Morning clouds with more scattered downpours later today

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with only a stray shower possible this morning and temperatures in the 60s. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms later today. Highs will be in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some showers possible overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. 

WEEKEND: Mostly Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm could pop up at any time, but it won’t be a washout.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are possible Monday with highs near 80. Drier weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Some showers are possible again late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

