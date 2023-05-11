Memphis police hosting steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are hosting another steering wheel lock giveaway.

Memphis police say over 5,500 vehicles have been stolen so this year, doubling this time last year’s number of 2,129.

The giveaway will be held on May 23 at both Mt. Moriah and Austin Peay precincts from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The locks are first come, first serve while supplies last and only one lock per vehicle. Proof of Memphis residency will be required.

Steering Wheel Locks are here, and we are ready to give them to you! Please join us on May 23, 2023, at Austin Peay Station AND Mt. Moriah Station.



***Locks are first come, first serve while supplies last. One lock per vehicle.*** pic.twitter.com/7rFhecy0Mh — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2023

