Memphis police hosting steering wheel lock giveaway

MPD holds wheel lock giveaway October 26, 2022
MPD holds wheel lock giveaway October 26, 2022(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are hosting another steering wheel lock giveaway.

Memphis police say over 5,500 vehicles have been stolen so this year, doubling this time last year’s number of 2,129.

The giveaway will be held on May 23 at both Mt. Moriah and Austin Peay precincts from 10 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The locks are first come, first serve while supplies last and only one lock per vehicle. Proof of Memphis residency will be required.

