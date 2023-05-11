Advertise with Us
Man critical after shooting on Watkins St

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at North Watkins Street and Brown Avenue.

The shooting happened at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect ran away down Watkins going southbound.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

