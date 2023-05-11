Man critical after shooting on Watkins St

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting at North Watkins Street and Brown Avenue.

The shooting happened at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect ran away down Watkins going southbound.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.