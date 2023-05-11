Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
KIPP Memphis Public Schools to close KIPP Memphis Academy Middle School

Generic school desk photo
Generic school desk photo(Pexels)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The KIPP Memphis Board of Directors has reached a unanimous decision to close the KIPP Memphis Academy Middle School starting with the 2023-2024 school year.

Over the course of the last few years, the enrollment at the middle school has decreased.

In turn, the KIPP Collegiate Middle School will have enough space for the incoming students in upcoming school year.

Following the decision, KIPP Memphis CEO Dr. Antonio Burt shared a message with parents stating in part, “I want to take this opportunity to thank all families who entrust us with the education of their children. KIPP Memphis has a 20-year history of evolving to meet the needs of our community. We are confident in our ability to continue creating opportunities for our students that give them the skills and confidence necessary to be successful-college, career and beyond.”

Despite the closure, KIPP students are encouraged to enroll at KIPP Collegiate Middle School, where they have promised that the students will be offered an equally exceptional education that is just as enriching and rewarding.

