Judge sets bond for alleged mastermind in Young Dolph’s murder

Hernandez Govan
Hernandez Govan(MPD)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused for allegedly conspiring to commit Young Dolph’s murder has officially been given bond.

Hernandez Govan was indicted and plead not guilty in November 2022 for the murder but has been been held without bond ever since.

Though, Govan was not physically in court Thursday morning, Govan’s newly hired attorney, Manny Arora, stood before Judge Lee Coffee on behalf of Govan.

Judge Coffee set Govan’s bond at 90-thousand dollars along with conditions. If Govan posts bond, he will be placed under house arrest and only allowed to leave for medical purposes or needs to meet with his attorney.

According to the consent order filed, the State has more clarity of the role Govan allegedly played in Dolph’s murder and due to “safety and medical concerns,” the state has agreed to this bond decision.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy and prosecutor Paul Hagerman spoke with Action News 5 after the court hearing stating the Dolph family supported the bond decision.

Two other suspects charged in the murder, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, are still held without bond. Their court date is June 9.

Govan’s next court date is set for July 13.

