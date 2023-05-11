First Horizon Bank to commit $50 million to help local communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Horizon, the banking corporation, has announced that they will be committing $50 million to advance their local communities through the First Horizon Foundation.

This commitment will be to the communities that the banking company serves in primarily.

“Without hesitation, our executive leadership team and board of directors made this important decision,” said D. Bryan Jordan, chairman, president and CEO of First Horizon. “Our commitment to continuously care for our communities - through all economic cycles - has always been part of our strategy and embedded in our core values.”

Jesse Van Tol, president and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, commented, “First Horizon has been a reliable, trusted partner for NCRC and many of our nonprofit members for years. We are thrilled that our communities will continue to benefit from the leadership role First Horizon plays in supporting underserved communities which, in turn, helps to create and sustain vibrant communities.”

Jordan continued, “It is our responsibility and privilege to support the individuals, families and small businesses that make up our beloved communities in which we live and work, and this decision underscores our passion for and commitment to doing just that.”

Since its founding in 1993, the First Horizon Foundation has invested more than $150 million in the local communities that it operates in.

This was in part due to their partnerships with an estimated 1,500 nonprofit organizations last year alone.

More information about First Horizon’s nonprofit work is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

