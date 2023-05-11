Faith leaders, educators discuss juvenile crime solutions at ‘Pastor’s Breakfast’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local pastors and principals are working on how to address the growing juvenile crime problem in Memphis.

District 7 Commissioner Henri E. Brooks led a Pastor’s Breakfast Thursday morning.

It was a chance for faith and school leaders to come together and share ideas about what they’re doing to keep kids safe.

Commissioner Brooks says now is the time for the churches to open their doors and for sanctuaries to get the youth off the streets as summer break quickly approaches.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner was also there. He says he hopes Thursday’s conversations lead to more that will involve the youth.

“It’s more than just one piece, than just law enforcement,” Bonner said. “It takes a collaborative effort within the entire community, because the community needs to decide as simple as how would they like to be policed. So, we need to have these conversations and talk about and get organized and figure out what’s the next step.”

Sheriff Bonner says local law enforcement has discussed extra patrols going into the summer.

He also stressed the importance of community input and conversations because he says building partnerships will help keep everyone safe.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.