Dollywood’s newest coaster set to open on Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood season pass holders are getting a taste of the park’s newest ride, Big Bear Mountain, before it opens to the public.

Dolly Parton announced in August 2022 Dollywood’s largest single-attraction investment in the theme park’s history: Big Bear Mountain.

The cars are inspired by off-road SUVs and feature claw marks and bear-themed “bumper stickers.” The cars will also include in-ride audio, a first for the park.

“Circling Wildwood Grove for nearly two minutes on 3,990 ft. of track, this gigantic coaster is a first of its kind at Dollywood with onboard audio, including music and announcements from Ned Oakley himself,” a spokesperson said.

There will also be 23 different butterfly moments on the coaster, which will be the most on any family coaster in the country, according to a spokesperson.

The project represents part of the $500 million expansion first announced in 2021.

“Big bear is the single largest attraction that Dolly has made us dream up,” a spokesperson said.

As guests board the ride, they are invited to join Wilderness Explorer Ned Oakly on an adventure to find Big Bear, a spokesperson explained.

“Big Bear Mountain is an exciting ride that really is going to be a game changer for us,” said Eugene Naughton, President of the Dollywood Company. “Not only is it the largest coaster we’ve built, but it includes features—like on-board audio—that are new for our company. Big Bear Mountain also expands the footprint of Wildwood Grove and serves as another monumental step in the ongoing investment plan Dolly and I announced in June 2021. She’s keeping me busy. Now that we’ve announced Big Bear Mountain, I’ll start working on the next projects she has lined up for me!”

