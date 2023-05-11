Advertise with Us
Doctor works to fight stigma surrounding Postpartum Depression

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is Maternal Health Month, which is a good time to talk about Postpartum Depression.

It is estimated that 50 percent of mothers with postpartum depression are not diagnosed by a health professional.

Dr. Patrick Cleeton, OB-GYN with Saint Francis Medical Partners, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs and symptoms of PPD, as well as treatment options.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

