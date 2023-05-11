Doctor works to fight stigma surrounding Postpartum Depression

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - May is Maternal Health Month, which is a good time to talk about Postpartum Depression.

It is estimated that 50 percent of mothers with postpartum depression are not diagnosed by a health professional.

Dr. Patrick Cleeton, OB-GYN with Saint Francis Medical Partners, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the signs and symptoms of PPD, as well as treatment options.

