Crash involving school bus delays traffic in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash involving a school bus has delayed traffic in Lakeland.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a school bus was involved in an accident with a white van at Canada Road and Beverle Rivera Drive.

No children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.