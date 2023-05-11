Advertise with Us
Camp BraveHeart offers tools to help children struggling with grief

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is preparing to host Camp Braveheart, a safe space for emotional healing after death of a family member or friend, June 21 – 23.

Program Director Mark Smith joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the of the special coping skills kids will learn during the 3-day camp.

“As a whole and particularly in our culture, we still find the concept of grief intimidating and difficult to talk about,” said Mark Smith, program director of Camp BraveHearts. “Adults easily struggle to help younger minds and hearts understand how to navigate such big feelings. We feel honored to provide a space where kids can safely and sensitively release some of the pressure that can build up after a loss.”

Registration closes May 26.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

