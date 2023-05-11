Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staff and visitors at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis were on edge for the second time in one week following an overnight lockdown due to a potential threat.

Memphis police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday about an armed party on the campus of BMH.

Officers got to the campus shortly after and cleared it around 12:40 a.m., not finding any threat. No one is in custody in relation to the incident.

Multiple employees called the Action News 5 newsroom to alert us about the lockdown.

We reached out to the health system for more information and comment and await a response.

Monday evening, the hospital was on lockdown due to a suspected auto burglary. That stemmed from a shooting that happened at another location earlier in the evening.

