4 hurt, including 3 minors in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three minors and one adult are in the hospital after a crash in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Graves Road.

Four EMS units responded to the scene.

One girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two other minors, a girl and a boy, were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult was also transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

