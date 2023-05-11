Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

4 hurt, including 3 minors in Whitehaven crash

The scene at Winchester Road and Graves Road
The scene at Winchester Road and Graves Road(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three minors and one adult are in the hospital after a crash in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Graves Road.

Four EMS units responded to the scene.

One girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two other minors, a girl and a boy, were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult was also transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
New details on vehicle crash in Horn Lake
New details emerge about fatal crash in Horn Lake, police say
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement
(Left to right) Miko Armstead, Deario Wilkerson, and Myron McGee
3 teens charged in multiple Memphis-area burglaries, vehicle thefts
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam

Latest News

The suspect vehicle seen crashed out on the Mount Moriah Road exit ramp.
Mt. Moriah exit ramp closed after police pursuit crash
A scene from one of the car crashes in Orange Mound on Saturday morning.
Locals concerned about speeding after two overnight crashes in Orange Mound
Traffic delays and blocks due to crash on I-240
Multivehicle crash on I-240 causes delays in traffic
Overturned semi-trailer truck northbound on Lamar Avenue near Davidson Road.
Overturned semi shuts down lanes on Lamar Ave.