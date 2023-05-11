4 hurt, including 3 minors in Whitehaven crash
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three minors and one adult are in the hospital after a crash in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon.
Memphis police say at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Winchester Road and Graves Road.
Four EMS units responded to the scene.
One girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Two other minors, a girl and a boy, were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
One adult was also transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
