Your First Alert to a warm, humid, and rainy pattern to wrap up the week and weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture and warm air continue to stream into the Mid-South keeping clouds, rain, and above average temperatures in place. This pattern will remain for a few more days before a drier pattern emerges next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with a breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

