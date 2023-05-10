Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to a warm, humid, and rainy pattern to wrap up the week and weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture and warm air continue to stream into the Mid-South keeping clouds, rain, and above average temperatures in place. This pattern will remain for a few more days before a drier pattern emerges next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with a breezy Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and highs near 80.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers each day along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Germantown woman petitions to keep her two potbelly pigs
Is it ‘belly up’ for these potbelly pigs?: Germantown woman launches petition to keep her pet pigs
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 10, 2023
Stephen Pearl
CrimeStoppers posts $12k reward for information in Memphis church worker’s murder
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation