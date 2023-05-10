Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The newest Bluff City Greenline is now open!

The North Memphis Greenline connects Uptown to the Wolf River Greenway and will eventually extend all the way to Shelby Farms Park, creating 40 to 50 miles of continuous trail activity.

“We have another opportunity to say how Memphians are connected to each other.” Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas said.

On Tuesday, Uptown residents came together to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new addition that so many have been anticipating.

The Greenline features a green space with a fitness plaza that includes permanent built-in equipment, along with a safe and accessible walkway to the park with a well-lit tunnel showcasing murals leading up to the plaza.

Business owners are calling it a great addition.

“[It] adds to the uptown experience. It used to be, you drive for Grind City or you’re driving here just for work,” said Grind City Brewing Company president Hopper Seely. “And now, we have a beautiful place to eat and drink on the weekends, and now you have got a way to tie it into the community with a park.”.

Residents who have lived in the Uptown area for decades are saying there has never been anything like this for the area, but they are excited to join in on the fun.

Glen & Felicia Lloyd are starting a non-profit, Tech Fit, that will help with the Greenline’s upkeep.

“They’ll be here doing the landscaping and stuff like that here,” Glen said. “On the fitness side, she already brings clients over here and they already work out, exercise, and walk and stuff over here.”

Seely says the new Greenline will build up the area and make Memphis a better place for all.

“We started up here a few years ago, but now having the park here and tying Pinch, Downtown, to Uptown is now going to make this city just a better community,” he said.

