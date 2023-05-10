Transfer Caleb Mills looks to make mark with Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Memphis Tigers hit the basketball court next season, there will be a lot of new faces.

One of the most accomplished of the bunch is Caleb Mills.

Mills entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Florida State without Memphis on his radar...but that changed quickly.

“You know playing for Penny (Hardaway), at this point in my career I feel like it would strengthen all the things that need to be strengthened in my game. It’s nice; it’s a basketball town. And the mentality of the program is something that resonated with me,” Mills said.

Mills, a North Carolina native, has averaged over 12.5 points per game in all three full seasons of college ball he’s played. With one year of eligibility left, he still has a chip on his shoulder--something that will help him fit in just fine in the 901.

“Just an underdog mentality. Penny, how I can help him improve as a coach. First head coaching job, wanting to get Memphis back to where it has been in the past. Getting to a national championship when Derrick Rose was there, Calipari was there, getting back on that national stage.”

Mills is familiar with Memphis as an archrival. He started his collegiate career at Houston. And as a freshman, he scored 21 points in his only game at FedExForum, and almost broke the hearts of Tiger fans in the process.

“I just knew they were a tough team,” he said. “We split with them my freshman year. We beat them at Houston, they beat us at Memphis. And I actually missed a buzzer-beater, a game-winner at Memphis over Precious (Achiuwa). But crazy crowd, the atmosphere was ridiculous.”

It won’t be long until Mills gets to feel that atmosphere again, this time in Tiger blue.

