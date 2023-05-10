Advertise with Us
Titans announce London game against Ravens

The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.
Titans-Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15.
Titans-Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15.(NFL)
By Tony Garcia
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced their game in London this season will be against the Baltimore Ravens in October.

The Titans will play the Ravens on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is the only stadium built to accommodate NFL games outside of the United States.

The last time the Titans played in London was in 2018, when they lost to the San Diego Chargers, 20-19, at Wembley Stadium.

For ticket information, visit the Titans website here.

