Suspect to appear in court after victim escapes ransom kidnapping

Radale Faniel
Radale Faniel(MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of kidnapping will appear in court Wednesday.

Radale Faniel is charged with eight crimes: three counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The kidnapping took place on Sycamore Sycamore Heights Lane South of Sun Cove on April 23.

According to an affidavit, the victim was taken from his girlfriend’s car at gunpoint.

Police say Faniel robbed the victim of $1600 before the victim jumped out of the car and onto the interstate.

