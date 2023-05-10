Renovated adult prison to replace crumbling Shelby Co. juvenile facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new Shelby County Youth Justice and Education Center is almost ready to open.

3420 Old Getwell Road is the former CoreCivic Shelby Training Center, a former adult prison getting a multi-million dollar renovation as newly-elected Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon attempts to reform the youth justice system.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), headed by Sheriff Floyd Bonner, is in charge of operating the new youth facility.

On Tuesday, SCSO gave Action News 5 a tour of the building, still under construction, and explained how this could be a game changer for troubled kids and their families.

Built in 1935, the current Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center on Adams Avenue in Victorian Village is old, cramped, and outdated.

So, the Shelby County Commission approved $28 million to renovate the abandoned adult prison on Old Getwell, replacing the current location with a larger, modernized youth detention center.

Takeitha Tuggle, assistant chief of the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, is counting the days until they move young offenders and staff out of the 88-year-old building on Adams and into the new Youth Justice and Education Center on Old Getwell Road near Lamar.

”You don’t want them to feel like they’re in a dungeon,” said Chief Tuggle. “That’s not what it’s all about. We’re not judging the kids. We’re here to provide a service for them, and we will take care of those youth and handle them better than when they came in.”

Chief Tuggle said the new facility offers more space, 146 beds versus the current approximate number of 58.

There’s more natural light with lots of windows and skylights. There is also double the number of classrooms where kids spend eight hours a day in school.

There’s a computer lab, a culinary kitchen for cooking classes, a full-size basketball court and stage inside with another court outside, along with a soccer field.

And there is lots of green space, something the young people don’t have on Adams.

“They can play basketball,” said Tuggle. “That’s the number one recreational activity they asked about. If they want to do yoga, or if they want to walk around and do nothing and just breathe and have some quiet times to themselves, we want them to be able to do that.”

Mental health and therapeutic counseling will be offered. Medical, and for the very first time, dental care, will be available on-site.

”We are here as an intervention. We’re not law enforcement. We’re here to intervene and correct behavior that is disruptive to our community,” Judge Sugarmon told Action News 5. “That’s what we have to do.”

And soon, Shelby County officials will be doing that work in a building specifically designed to help young people become successful in life.

”I have young kids. And I also have a grandchild. And if that was my grandchild,” said Chief Tuggle. “I’d want them to be treated with respect and dignity and get the things the youth should have.”

Shelby County’s new Youth Justice and Education Center should be ready to open by the end of June or early July.

