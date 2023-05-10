Advertise with Us
Overturned vehicle on I-55 causes traffic delays

Overturned vehicle on I-55
Overturned vehicle on I-55(TDOT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overturned vehicle on I-55 is causing traffic delays in the area.

This accident, which occurred around 2 p. m. on May 6, has also resulted in the closing of the Southbound lane.

No word yet on whether anyone has been injured.

