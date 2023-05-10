New details emerge about fatal crash in Horn Lake, police say

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC)- Southaven Police Department has released new details about the fatal crash that took place in Horn Lake on May 6, 2023.

Upon further investigation of the vehicle accident that took place on Highway 51, officers have retrieved camera footage from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Though some of the camera footage caught was graphic in nature, the footage released stops prior to the actual crash.

The video shows a dark colored vehicle traveling north on Highway 51 in the southbound lane of traffic at a high rate of speed, with a Horn Lake Police Department Patrol SUV behind it.

The video stops just before the vehicle loses control and impacts with oncoming traffic.

This crash is still an ongoing investigation.

