Morning sun and clouds will give way to scattered afternoon storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stationary front will linger across the Mid-South the rest of the week into the weekend, keeping at least a small shot for a shower or storm at any time.

TODAY: It will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning with an isolated shower, but scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with a few showers or storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Wind southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm and highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. 

WEEKEND:Mostly Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A stray shower or storm could pop up at any time, but it won’t be a washout.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

