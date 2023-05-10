Advertise with Us
Minor ejected, critically injured in Hickory Hill crash

The scene of the crash at Clarke Road and Tulip Tree Drive.
The scene of the crash at Clarke Road and Tulip Tree Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after police say they were ejected from a vehicle in a Hickory Hill crash.

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road.

As of 7:15 p.m., police are still on the scene.

It is unknown at this time whether the victim was the driver or a passenger.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

