Minor ejected, critically injured in Hickory Hill crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after police say they were ejected from a vehicle in a Hickory Hill crash.

Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road.

As of 7:15 p.m., police are still on the scene.

It is unknown at this time whether the victim was the driver or a passenger.

Action News 5 is pending more information from police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.