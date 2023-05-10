Minor ejected, critically injured in Hickory Hill crash
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A minor is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital after police say they were ejected from a vehicle in a Hickory Hill crash.
Police say the crash took place at the intersection of Tulip Tree Drive and Clarke Road.
As of 7:15 p.m., police are still on the scene.
It is unknown at this time whether the victim was the driver or a passenger.
Action News 5 is pending more information from police.
