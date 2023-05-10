Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis man charged following chase through Nashville

MNPD said the man fled from them on two separate occasions.
Metro Police car
Metro Police car(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Memphis man was arrested after leading officers on back-to-back vehicle pursuits in Nashville, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police began following Roderick Poindexter, 31, Tuesday afternoon after discovering the tags on his vehicle were stolen, the police department said in a media release. Officers followed Poindexter until he eventually stopped in a parking lot on Charlotte Pike.

Police said they attempted to approach the vehicle, but Pointdexter fled onto I-40 West until eventually making another stop at a gas station on Highway 70 South.

Police attempted to approach the vehicle again, but Poindexter accelerated toward their vehicle and hit an officer with his car, police said. He then reversed and hit another police car before fleeing the scene, according to MNPD.

The officer who was hit was not seriously injured.

Poindexter drove into Cheatham County and eventually surrendered to police near Sneed Road, according to the release. Police said he was found to have several warrants out of Memphis for drug and weapon-related offenses. The vehicle he was driving was confirmed to be stolen out of Mississippi back in April.

Poindexter was arrested and charged Tuesday night with aggravated assault on an officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, vandalism, motor vehicle theft, and theft of property. He remains in custody on a $82,000 bond, according to MNPD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.
Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting
Kenneth Mallory
Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus