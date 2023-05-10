Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus

Kenneth Mallory
Kenneth Mallory(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man held a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus driver at gunpoint in Whitehaven on Monday, said Memphis Police Department.

Kenneth Mallory is accused of pointing a black handgun and forcing passengers off the bus on Airways Boulevard and Brooks Road at 10:41 a.m.

According to the affidavit, the suspect threaten the bus driver and passengers but agreed to let the passengers exit the bus.

The suspect demanded the bus driver to take him where he wanted to go, said police.

The bus driver activated the emergency system on the bus.

MPD confiscated 18 bags of marijuana and a joint with a total weight of 69.5 grams when they arrested Mallory, according to the affidavit.

Mallory is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.
Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman