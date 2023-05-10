Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man held a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus driver at gunpoint in Whitehaven on Monday, said Memphis Police Department.

Kenneth Mallory is accused of pointing a black handgun and forcing passengers off the bus on Airways Boulevard and Brooks Road at 10:41 a.m.

According to the affidavit, the suspect threaten the bus driver and passengers but agreed to let the passengers exit the bus.

The suspect demanded the bus driver to take him where he wanted to go, said police.

The bus driver activated the emergency system on the bus.

MPD confiscated 18 bags of marijuana and a joint with a total weight of 69.5 grams when they arrested Mallory, according to the affidavit.

Mallory is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

