Man accused of car theft, robbery that ended in police pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of car theft and robbery on Sunday, May 7, that ended in a police pursuit.

Dallas Taylor is charged with evading arrest with vehicle pursuit, financial responsibility law, reckless driving, aggravated robbery, auto theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A victim reported to MPD that his black Chrysler 300 with an Arkansas tag was stolen from Hampton Inn on 33 Humphreys Center Drive. On May 9, the suspect robbed a victim at Superlo Foods at 3071 Perkins Road using the stolen car, said police.

The victim told police that a man approached him while holding a black handgun.

According to police, the man snatched a receipt from the victim’s hand, walked away, then turned back and said, “Give me the money.”

After, he put a gun to the victim’s chest and patted him down, said police.

The victim gave the man his wallet and told police the suspect was a backseat passenger of the black Chrysler 300.

Later that afternoon, police were in the area of Kirby Road and Split Oak Drive when they saw the Chrysler 300 with an Arkansas tag traveling north from the intersection.

Police pursued the stolen vehicle going at a high rate of speed until the vehicle crashed into a civilian’s vehicle on TN 385 and I-240.

Officers then saw two men with all-black clothing running away northbound, according to police.

A short foot chase took place before both men were taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Taylor.

Taylor and a juvenile defendant were both transported for further investigation.

Taylor admitted to driving the stolen Chrysler 300 and running from the police.

One of the victims was able to point out Taylor as the person who robbed him in a six-person photographic display, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.