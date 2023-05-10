Advertise with Us
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman

Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a gunman accused of shooting a juvenile multiple times.

According to a Wednesday news release, officers responded to a shots-fired call on May 9 in the 1300-block of East Rose Street.

When they arrived, they found a “male juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds,” the release stated.

The Blytheville Police Department said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

The Blytheville Police Department described the suspect’s car as a white 4-door Infinity,...
Police did release a photograph of a vehicle that might have been involved in the shooting.

BPD described the suspect’s car as a white 4-door Infinity, possibly a QX 60, with the back driver’s window broken out and a drive-out tag.

Anyone with information on this crime or the vehicle should call BPD at 870-763-4411 or 911 immediately.

