Funeral arrangements set for Tori Bowie

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial services have been announced for the late three-time Olympic medalists, Tori Bowie.

Bowie, a Sandhill, Mississippi native, passed away Wednesday, May 3 due to unknown reasons.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the family of the former Golden Eagles sprinter says funeral arrangements will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon located at 124 Vine Drive, Brandon, MS 39047.

Flowers, cards, and tokens of love and support can be sent to Dean’s Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon.

Click here to access the link to the obituary.

