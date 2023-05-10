Advertise with Us
Delano Optional School hosts Career Day for elementary students

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some young Memphis-Shelby County School students learned about different career paths Wednesday.

Close to a dozen representatives from different businesses throughout the area, as well as a crew from Action News 5, participated in Wednesday morning’s Career Day at Delano Optional School in Frayser.

The kids learned about different career paths and shared their plans for when they grow up.

Action News 5 heard from many students, including a future model, an aspiring firefighter and boxer, and a Delano teacher in the making.

Delano Optional is an Action News 5 Adopted School.

