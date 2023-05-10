Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.
Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting
FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
Kenneth Mallory
Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus