CrimeStoppers posts $12k reward for information in Memphis church worker’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An award of $12,000 has been posted with CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County for any tip leading to an arrest and charging of those responsible in the killing of 74-year-old Memphian Stephen Pearl.

Pearl was attacked in front of his home near The University of Memphis early in the morning of May 6 as he prepared to go to work at Christ Church just blocks away.

He died two days later in the hospital.

Stephen Pearl (Thedra Gettings)

Police are looking for help finding two suspects who were likely driving a stolen silver-colored SUV.

The men drove by Pearl’s house, then stopped and attacked him in what police say was an attempted robbery.

He struggled with the men and as he was hit in the head with a handgun. The gun discharged, alerting neighbors.

“We are certain someone has information that could help solve this murder,” said David Wayne Brown, CrimeStoppers executive director. “We urge anyone with information to come forward and call our anonymous tips line, 528-CASH (2274).”

Family and friends collected $10,000. That amount alongside the usual $2,000 available from CrimeStoppers in homicide cases, makes the award a total of $12,000.

