Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that happened on Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting on West Pleasant Avenue and found two homes with multiple gunshots.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police say the suspect drove away in a tan or champagne four-door Cadillac STS.

Upon further investigation, a second vehicle was identified as a gray Oldsmobile Alero.

“We are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the suspect and his whereabouts,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I am thankful that there were not any injuries from this incident and thankful to those who are cooperating to assist us in breaking this case.”

If anyone has information on the suspect or these vehicles do not hesitate to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.