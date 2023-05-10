Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting

The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.
The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that happened on Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting on West Pleasant Avenue and found two homes with multiple gunshots.

No one was injured, according to police.

Police say the suspect drove away in a tan or champagne four-door Cadillac STS.

Upon further investigation, a second vehicle was identified as a gray Oldsmobile Alero.

“We are seeking the assistance of the community to identify the suspect and his whereabouts,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I am thankful that there were not any injuries from this incident and thankful to those who are cooperating to assist us in breaking this case.”

If anyone has information on the suspect or these vehicles do not hesitate to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting
Kenneth Mallory
Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman