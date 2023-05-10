Arrest made in East Memphis Huey’s shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of shooting at an off-duty police officer outside the East Memphis Huey’s during a busy Sunday night dinner rush has been arrested.

Chase Harris, 19, is charged with auto vehicle theft, three counts of auto burglary, five counts of aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Two auto burglary charges stem from break-ins that both took place April 3.

A warrant was issued for Harris’ arrest on May 2 after he was released from the hospital from injuries sustained during the shootout before investigators were able to tie him to the shooting.

According to court documents, at 7:15 p.m. on April 30, Memphis responded to a shooting at the restaurant on Poplar Avenue.

An off-duty officer told police that he saw a car in the parking lot being burglarized by two suspects, so he identified himself as a police officer and ordered the suspects to stop and get on the ground.

The suspects responded by firing at the off-duty officer, who then returned fire.

Harris was shot multiple times in the exchange, according to his arrest affidavit.

The owner of the car being burglarized, who was inside Huey’s at the time, then went outside to check on his car.

The suspects fired shots toward the restaurant before getting into a stolen, gray 2022 Lexus ES350, firing more shots toward the Huey’s as they drove away.

One of the rounds struck the building filled with patrons.

A vehicle was also struck by the gunfire.

According to court documents, Harris was airlifted to Regional One Hospital from St. Francis Hospital. Investigators made the scene for a follow-up and noticed Harris’ clothes resembled the outfit of the shooting suspects.

Despite this, police say Harris was released from the hospital before investigators were able to determine via surveillance footage that he was involved in the crime.

There is no bond information at this time.

Harris is due in court Wednesday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.