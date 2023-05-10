Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Ark. correctional officer arrested for allegedly raping young girl

Christopher Aslup
Christopher Aslup(Cross County Sheriff's Office)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas correctional officer is arrested and charged for allegedly raping a young girl.

Christopher Aslup, 35, of Wynne, Arkansas, was arrested on Monday night and is charged with eight counts of rape.

The 35-year-old allegedly committed the crimes earlier this year.

Aslup is a federal officer at Federal Correctional Complex City Medium in Forrest City, Arkansas.

Sheriff David West said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

Aslup is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in Wynne for a bond hearing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Overturned vehicle on I-55
Overturned vehicle on I-55 causes traffic delays
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
Woman who went missing charged with stabbing mother
Woman who went missing charged with stabbing mother