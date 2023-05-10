3 teens charged in multiple Memphis-area burglaries, vehicle thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in a number of Memphis-area burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Miko Armstead, 19, Deario Wilkerson, 18, and Myron McGee, 18, are each facing charges.

Police have linked at least five burglaries and two vehicle thefts to the teens, going back as far as January 2021 and having taken place between Memphis and Southaven.

On Tuesday, May 9, investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) conducted undercover surveillance on a 2016 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen the day prior.

Investigators witnessed four men breaking into several vehicles in a parking lot on Nonconnah Boulevard after pulling up in the stolen Charger.

Two suspects then stole a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, and all four sped off in each car.

The suspects then abandoned the Tahoe on Crockett Street and took off in the Charger.

They then arrived at a gas station at 1171 Chelsea Avenue.

Memphis police attempted to detain one suspect who was inside the gas station, but he started fleeing as the others got into the Charger.

As police were chasing the suspect, the driver of the Charger attempted to pick him up but failed.

The suspect continued to run onto I-69, where cars swerved to avoid hitting him.

He was eventually taken into custody and identified as 18-year-old McGee despite him giving officers a fake name.

McGee had several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

Undercover investigators along with Memphis police then arrived at Corning Village Apartments, where the Charger was seen parking and the other three suspects were seen running into a condo.

The homeowner allowed investigators inside, where the remaining three suspects were taken into custody.

They were identified as Wilkerson, Armstead and one other suspect who is likely a minor.

Inside the apartment, investigators found a backpack containing 12 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, multiple magazines, a vehicle programmer, a window punch, and several uncut vehicle keys.

They also found two stolen firearms.

Armstead admitted he knew the Charger was stolen when he got into it that afternoon, but said he didn’t care.

Amstead is charged with two counts of possession of burglary tools, marijuana possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of property theft, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and vandalism.

Wilkerson is charged with three counts of vehicle burglary, intentionally evading arrest in auto, two counts of possession of burglary tools, marijuana possession, reckless driving, five counts of property theft, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and four counts of vandalism.

McGee is charged with four counts of vehicle burglary, two counts of criminal impersonation evading arrest, obstructing a highway, reckless driving, five counts of property theft, four counts of vandalism, and burglary of a building.

There is no bond information available for the suspects at this time.

All three are due in court Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.