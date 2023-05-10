Advertise with Us
3 injured during shooting near Ceylon Ct.(MGN ONLINE)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that left three people injured.

Police say the shooting took place on Ceylon Court right off Quince Road on Wednesday just after midnight.

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at St Francis Hospital in their own vehicle.

Their condition is unclear.

There is no suspect information at the time.

