Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Coahoma Co. shooting

Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony...
Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant, were arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault. Antowyne Gibson is wanted(Coahoma Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Three men have been charged in connection to a Coahoma County shooting that left one person injured on April 29.

Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office says 911 dispatch received a call just before 9:30 P.M. about someone being shot in Jonestown near Jones Street.

Deputies on scene found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in Memphis to be treated for his injuries.

Deputies later identified and arrested 3 men accused of the shooting. Kesean Maddox, Ken’Taruvious Gibson, and Deangelo Bryant are charged with felony aggravated assault.

Deputies say a fourth suspect, Antowyne Gibson, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Gibson’s whereabouts are asked to call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
The scene outside Baptist Hospital on Walnut Grove Road
MPD: 3 detained at Baptist Memorial Hospital after suspected auto burglary
Stephen Pearl
Brutal attack claims life of beloved Christ Church Memphis facilities director
Flood Watch
Flash Flood Watch issued for possible failure of Arkabutla Dam
Crime scene at Baptist Memorial Hospital on Monday night.
Police report reveals events leading to Baptist Memorial crime scene

Latest News

Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
Teen arrested in Huey's shooting investigation
The suspect and two vehicles involved in the drive-by shooting on Monday.
Covington police looking for suspect involved in drive-by shooting
Kenneth Mallory
Man accused of holding MATA riders at gunpoint, forces them off bus
Blytheville police have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle suspected in a shooting...
Juvenile shot multiple times, police searching for gunman