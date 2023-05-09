Your First Alert to a warm, humid, and unsettled pattern for the next several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight bringing rain and then stall just to our south and remain in close proximity the area through the week keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in mix each day. A warm and muggy pattern through the week and weekend will also add to the potential of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to develop each day.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms mainly after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered evening showers and storms along with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Mothers Day will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

