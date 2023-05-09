Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to a warm, humid, and unsettled pattern for the next several days

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South tonight bringing rain and then stall just to our south and remain in close proximity the area through the week keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms in mix each day. A warm and muggy pattern through the week and weekend will also add to the potential of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to develop each day.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms mainly after midnight along with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered evening showers and storms along with a light East wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Mothers Day will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Man dead after shooting on Ridgeway Road
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say
Suspects
MPD: Suspects wanted after business burglary in South Memphis
Tennessee Representative Ron Gant
State Rep. in hospital after heart attack

Latest News

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Hamilton High senior awarded prestigious Gates Scholarship
Hamilton High senior awarded prestigious Gates Scholarship
Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys
Former Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Olive Branch man charged with sexual abuse, unnatural intercourse