Your First Alert to more heat, more humidity, and more rain

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm, muggy, and unsettled pattern continues to keep a grip on the Mid-South and will remain through the week and into the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain well above average along with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs near 80, and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 80.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

MRPP says Tom Lee Park suffered ‘significant damages’ during Music Fest
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
Mayor Harris skeptical Riverdale clerk’s office will open by June 3
Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson hosts townhall to address gun crimes
Uptown residents celebrate grand opening of North Memphis Greenline
