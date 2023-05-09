YMCA announces plans for new facility in Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The YMCA, with support from the Maddox Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, has announced a Capital Campaign to raise $18 million in financial support to construct and operate a full-service, state-of-the-art YMCA in Hernando, Mississippi.

The proposed location for the 40,000-square-foot facility would be part of the new Delta Landing development plan north of I-269 off of McIngvale Road and would include a state-of-the-art natatorium and spectating area for competitive swimming events, outdoor pool and splash pad, community kitchen, wellness center, group exercise studios for group fitness classes, and more.

In support of this project, Maddox Foundation, CEO, Robin Hurdle said, “Every dollar donated to the project will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $7.5 million. I have seen firsthand the difference a YMCA makes in a community. It’s the purposeful programs that really make an impact in people’s lives.”

Keith Fulcher, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi said, “The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi is honored to facilitate donations towards the Maddox Foundation’s $7.5 million matching grant initiative for the Hernando YMCA. To date, $2 million has been recorded in donations.”

Gia Matheny, director of Economic & Community Development, City of Hernando said, “The Hernando YMCA will be a tremendous asset to Hernando by improving both our standard of living and economic health of our city.”

Continued, Matheny, “The Y is known for the programs and services that benefit both the young and older populations, many of which are currently not available in Hernando. Outdoor and indoor swimming and a splash pad, parent’s night outs, after-school programming, indoor recreational sports programs, meeting rooms and member lounge for those who need a place to sit and work with the ability for parents to leave their children in a quality childcare center to play and learn with other children.”

“We are so grateful to Robin and the Maddox Foundation for their great support and shared vision to bring a YMCA to the Hernando community,” said Justin Inskeep, SVP of Development and Strategy, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South, and leader of the Hernando Capital Campaign.

“We believe that with this facility we will be able to make a greater impact in the lives of children and families in the area by providing opportunities for health and wellness, swim instruction and recreation, nutrition programs, and community engagement,” said Jerry Martin, president & CEO, YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.